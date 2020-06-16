in Music News

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope,” Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s Z100 added two new songs to its playlist.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” and Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” just won support from a major pop radio station.

New York’s Z100 officially added the songs to its playlist in conjunction with the June 16 add board.

After hitting #1 at country radio with the solo version, Barrett launched the Charlie Puth remix of “I Hope” at mainstream radio. It has been flying up the pop and hot adult contemporary charts.

“Mamacita” has also been making moves as the follow-up to Black Eyed Peas’ hit J Balvin collaboration “RITMO,” which made the Top 10 at pop.

