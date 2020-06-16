Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Rocsi Diaz Confirmed As Hosts For USA Network’s “Cannonball”

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, who already stars on the network’s “Miz & Mrs,” is joining another unscripted USA Network program.

The Miz will host the cable channel’s forthcoming competition series “Cannonball.” Rocsi Diaz will co-host the show, while Simon Gibson will appear as sideline reporter.

USA has not yet announced a specific premiere date, but it did confirm a summer 2020 bow. The initial run will consist of ten episodes.

“The 10-episode CANNONBALL is set to premiere on USA in Summer 2020, featuring contestants from all across America who face off in the biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created,” says the USA Network press release. “From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, CANNONBALL contestants will battle a variety of water obstacles to win a $10K cash prize.”