Gwen Stefani Returns For Season 19 Of “The Voice,” NBC’s “Manifest” Stays On Mondays For Season 3; Christopher Meloni Back For “Law & Order” Spin-Off

Absent the traditional upfront presentation, the major networks have been making scheduling announcements in waves.

NBC made its biggest announcement yet Tuesday, confirming its fall lineup for the 2020-21 season. The schedule largely mirrors that of this past season, with staples like “The Voice,” “This Is Us,” and the “Chicago” dramas remaining in their timeslots.

With social distancing still in effect, the shows have generally been unable to begin producing their new seasons. NBC’s announcement, therefore, reflects optimism that many will soon make their return to filming. It is probably fair, however, to assume that at least some of the premiere dates will come later than the usual mid-to-late September.

Returning for its nineteenth season, “The Voice” will welcome Gwen Stefani back into her red chair. She will join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the coaching panel for “The Voice,” which will continue to air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM.

“Manifest,” just renewed for a third season, will retain its Monday at 10PM slot for the fall.

“This Is Us” and “New Amsterdam” will hold their slots on Tuesdays, while the three “Chicago” dramas will remain on Wednesdays.

“Law & Order: SVU” will air at 9PM on Thursdays, following “Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Leading out of “SVU” will be the new spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” featuring Christopher Meloni reprising his role as Elliot Stabler.

New shows “Kenan,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Small Fortune,” “That’s My Jam” “Transplant,” “True Story,” “Who Do You Think You Are?,” and “Young Rock” will launch later in the year, as will renewed shows “Good Girls,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” and “Ellen’s Game Of Games.”

NBC additionally confirmed plans to boost creative diversity by funding an additional writer for each scripted series. Returning series will continue to participate in the Female Forward, Emerging Director Program or Alternative Directors Program.

The fall lineup follows:

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Manifest*

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us*

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam*

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med*

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire*

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.*

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore*

8:30-9 P.M. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU*

10-11 P.M. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME*

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist*

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC*

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery*

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live* (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

* = New episodes will available on the Peacock streaming service