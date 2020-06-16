in Music News

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Rules Top 3 Spots On US iTunes Sales Chart

“TROLLZ” is enjoying a mammoth opening week iTunes performance.

6ix9ine NickI Minaj - TROLLZ video | Create Music Group

Four versions of 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” are available on the US iTunes store, and three occupy the top spots on the all-genre sales chart.

As of press time at 8PM ET Tuesday, the explicit alternate edition is #1 on the listing. A clean alternate version is #2, while the explicit original version appears at #3.

The fourth iteration – the clean original version – sits impressively at #11 on the chart.

“TROLLZ” and the alternative versions picked up steam Tuesday, after Zac Brown Band’s new “The Man Who Loves You The Most” briefly reached #1 on the chart. That song is now #4 on the listing, while The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” appears at #5.

6ix9inenicki minajtrollz

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tyla Yaweh & Post Malone’s “Tommy Lee” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Ricky Gervais Answers Burning Questions, Of Monsters and Men Covers Post Malone’s “Circles” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)