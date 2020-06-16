in Music News

Tyla Yaweh & Post Malone’s “Tommy Lee” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

“Tommy Lee” tops this week’s add board.

Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh - Tommy Lee Video Screen | London Ent/Epic

Tyla Yaweh’s “Tommy Lee (featuring Post Malone)” received a warm welcome at rhythmic radio.

Picked up by 31 Mediabase-monitored stations on impact, “Tommy Lee” ranks as the format’s most added song.

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ,” a playlist pickup for 23 stations, takes second place this week.

Don Toliver’s “After Party” lands in third place with adds from 19 stations, while the late Juice WRLD’s “Tell Me U Luv Me (featuring Trippie Redd)” earns fourth with 13 adds.

Credited with 9 new adds, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” follows as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: Teyana Taylor’s “Made It” (6th-most), Ne-Yo & Jeremih’s “U 2 Luv” (7th-most, tie), Kehlani’s “Can I (featuring Tory Lanez)” (7th-most, tie), StaySolidRocky’s “Party Girl” (7th-most, tie), and Pink Sweat$’s “17” (7th-most, tie).

