Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful,” Luke Combs’ “Lovin’ On You” Tie For Most Added At Country Radio

Kane Brown’s recent benefit release “Worldwide Beautiful” and Luke Combs’ new official single “Lovin’ On You” both received new waves of support at country radio this week.

Each added by 38 new Mediabase-monitored country stations, the songs tie for most added at the format.

Brantley Gilbert’s new “Hard Days” closely follows in third with adds from 36 stations.

Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” grabs fourth place with 18 pickups, and an add count of 15 slots Jon Pardi’s “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” in fifth.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle” (6th-most), Lady A’s “Champagne Night” (7th-most), Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” (8th-most), Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus’ “This Is Us” (9th-most, tie), Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” (9th-most, tie), and Dustin Lynch’s “Momma’s House” (9th-most, tie).