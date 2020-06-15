in TV News

Matthew Macfadyen, Jordan Waller Chat, The Avett Brothers Perform On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

A new “Ellen” airs Tuesday afternoon.

Avett Brothers on 6/16/20 Ellen | Screen | Warner Bros/EllenTV Publicity

“Succession” scene stealer Matthew Macfadyen recently appeared in the AMC miniseries “Quiz.” He discusses both products during Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Indeed, Macfadyen appears as the lead remote interview guest on the broadcast. Tuesday’s episode also features a chat with inspiring teacher Jordan Waller from Georgia. Waller has been keeping students engaged by playing virtual games; in recognition of that gesture, Ellen gives Waller the chance to win money in a “Cash At Your Computer” game.

Tuesday’s episode also features The Avett Brothers, who deliver their first-ever “Ellen” performance.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but videos are already available:

