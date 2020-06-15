Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to Harry Styles’ chart-topping “Adore You” continues to win support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 17 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G),” which landed at 12 stations, takes second place on the add board.

With 11 adds each, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” and Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” tie for third. Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth),” and Goo Goo Dolls’ “Fearless” follow in a tie for fifth with 10 adds each.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Sam Fischer’s “This City” (8th-most), Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” (9th-most), and Kygo’s “Lose Somebody (featuring OneRepublic)” (10th-most).