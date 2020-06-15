in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Watermelon Sugar” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar Video Screen | Columbia

The follow-up to Harry Styles’ chart-topping “Adore You” continues to win support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 17 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G),” which landed at 12 stations, takes second place on the add board.

With 11 adds each, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” and Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” tie for third. Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth),” and Goo Goo Dolls’ “Fearless” follow in a tie for fifth with 10 adds each.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Sam Fischer’s “This City” (8th-most), Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” (9th-most), and Kygo’s “Lose Somebody (featuring OneRepublic)” (10th-most).

ariana grandeblack eyed peascharlie puthgabby barrettgoo goo dollshalseyharry stylesj rey soulkelsea ballerinikygoLady Gagamarshmelloonerepublicozunasam fischerwatermelon sugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Remains #1 Song In America, Justin Bieber Scores Another Top 5 Hit