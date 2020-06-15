Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Remains #1 Song In America, Justin Bieber Scores Another Top 5 Hit

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” unsurprisingly holds at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Indeed, “ROCKSTAR” spends a second week as the #1 song in America. It enjoys another strong week in all tracking areas, holding at #1 on Streaming Songs, rising to #3 on Digital Song Sales, and jumping to #26 on Radio Songs.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” stays at #2, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” keeps at #3. Doja Cat’s “Say So” retains the #4 position.

The chart’s first shakeup comes at #5, as Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” improves from last week’s #8 ranking. “Intentions” follows “10,000 Hours (with Dan + Shay)” (returned to the Top 5 after debuting there in 2019), “Yummy,” and “Stuck With U (featuring Ariana Grande)” as Bieber’s fourth song to appear in the Top 5 in 2020. It is his sixteenth Top 5 hit total.