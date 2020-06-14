Songs By Tones and I, Pink Sweats, Conkarah, Olivia O’Brien, Melanie Martinez, Sia Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Tones and I’s “Ur So F**kInG cOoL,” Pink Sweat$’ “17,” Conkarah’s “Banana (featuring Shaggy),” Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn,” Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date,” and Sia’s “Together” officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 482 times during the June 7-13 tracking period (+320), “Ur So F**kInG cOoL” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #58 last week.

“17” concurrently rises eleven places to #45. It received 415 spins (+236).

A play count of 323 (+137) lifts “Banana” seven places to #47.

“Josslyn” meanwhile jumps twelve places to #48. The song received 302 tracking week spins (+148).

First released as part of Martinez’s “Cry Baby” album in 2015, “Play Date” rises two places to #49. It received 264 spins (-18).

Up five places, “Together” earns #50 with 259 spins (+75).