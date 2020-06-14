in Music News

Songs By Tones and I, Pink Sweats, Conkarah, Olivia O’Brien, Melanie Martinez, Sia Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Several songs make their way into pop radio’s Top 50.

Tones and I’s “Ur So F**kInG cOoL,” Pink Sweat$’ “17,” Conkarah’s “Banana (featuring Shaggy),” Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn,” Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date,” and Sia’s “Together” officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 482 times during the June 7-13 tracking period (+320), “Ur So F**kInG cOoL” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #58 last week.

“17” concurrently rises eleven places to #45. It received 415 spins (+236).

A play count of 323 (+137) lifts “Banana” seven places to #47.

“Josslyn” meanwhile jumps twelve places to #48. The song received 302 tracking week spins (+148).

First released as part of Martinez’s “Cry Baby” album in 2015, “Play Date” rises two places to #49. It received 264 spins (-18).

Up five places, “Together” earns #50 with 259 spins (+75).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

