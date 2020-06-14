Songs By Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth, CYN, JoJo, Surf Mesa & Emilee, Sam Fischer, Ashe Officially Enter Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth),” CYN’s “Drinks,” JoJo’s “Man,” Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee),” Sam Fischer’s “This City,” and Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” all officially enter the Top 40 at pop radio this week.

Below last week’s Mediabase pop chart at #42, “I Hope” makes this week’s listing at #32. The song received 1,416 spins during the June 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 612.

Up six places, “Drinks” takes #35 with 1,113 spins (+291).

“Man” concurrently rises six places to #37; it received 824 spins (+84).

A seven-place rise brings “ily” to #38. The Surf Mesa breakthrough received 811 spins (+220).

“This City,” which received 696 spins (+61), rises five places to #39.

Played 544 times during the tracking week (+23), “Moral Of The Story” ascends six rungs to #40.