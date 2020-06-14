in Music News

Songs By Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth, CYN, JoJo, Surf Mesa & Emilee, Sam Fischer, Ashe Officially Enter Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Numerous songs enter the Top 40 this week.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth),” CYN’s “Drinks,” JoJo’s “Man,” Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee),” Sam Fischer’s “This City,” and Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” all officially enter the Top 40 at pop radio this week.

Below last week’s Mediabase pop chart at #42, “I Hope” makes this week’s listing at #32. The song received 1,416 spins during the June 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 612.

Up six places, “Drinks” takes #35 with 1,113 spins (+291).

“Man” concurrently rises six places to #37; it received 824 spins (+84).

A seven-place rise brings “ily” to #38. The Surf Mesa breakthrough received 811 spins (+220).

“This City,” which received 696 spins (+61), rises five places to #39.

Played 544 times during the tracking week (+23), “Moral Of The Story” ascends six rungs to #40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

