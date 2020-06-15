Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Takes Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Based on its performance on the first day of tracking, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” appears to be in the mix for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Intentions” received 2,632 on Sunday, which kicked off the June 14-20 tracking period. Up 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Intentions” at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

Because the week is young and because weekend airplay can be particularly erratic, it is too early to guarantee “Intentions” will close the week on top. The Sunday performance is, however, very encouraging. In addition to claiming the lead for spins, “Intentions” boasts a momentum advantage. Whereas it is up significantly from last week, Doja Cat’s building #2 “Say So” (2,472 spins, -1%) and The Weeknd’s building #3 “Blinding Lights” (2,348, -7%) are both down.

Trevor Daniel’s building #4 “Falling” is rising, but it is too far away to challenge for #1 this week.

Bieber has scored number ones as part of collaborations (most recently, the Ed Sheeran collaboration “I Don’t Care” in 2019), but his last album single to reach #1 was “Love Yourself” in early 2016.