Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Enjoys 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“High Fashion” remains the top song on the urban radio chart.

Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” remains the #1 on Mediabase’s urban radio airplay chart.

Played ~6,286 times during the June 7-13 tracking period, “High Fashion” secures a third week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 377 plays but keeps “High Fashion” more than 1000 spins ahead of the competition.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” which holds at #2, received ~5,218 spins (-654).

Pop Smoke’s “Dior” rises two spots to #3, and Moneybagg Yo’s “123 (featuring Blac Youngsta)” holds at #4. Drake’s “Toosie Slide” descends two spots to #5 on this week’s listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

