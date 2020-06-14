Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Enjoys 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” remains the #1 on Mediabase’s urban radio airplay chart.
Played ~6,286 times during the June 7-13 tracking period, “High Fashion” secures a third week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 377 plays but keeps “High Fashion” more than 1000 spins ahead of the competition.
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” which holds at #2, received ~5,218 spins (-654).
Pop Smoke’s “Dior” rises two spots to #3, and Moneybagg Yo’s “123 (featuring Blac Youngsta)” holds at #4. Drake’s “Toosie Slide” descends two spots to #5 on this week’s listing.
