Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” Returns To #1 At US Dance Radio

Several weeks ago, Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” reached #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.
This week, it returns to the pinnacle position.
Played 385 times during the June 7-13 tracking period, “So Hot” rises one spot to #1 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 28 plays.
Up four places, Regard & Raye’s “Secrets” rises to #2. The collaboration received 373 tracking week spins (+81).
Doja Cat’s “Say So” rises one spot to #3, while Vassy & ONEDUO’s “Blink” ascends three places to #4. Robin Schulz’s “In Your Eyes (featuring Alida),” last week’s leader, slips to #5 this week.
