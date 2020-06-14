in Music News

Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” Returns To #1 At US Dance Radio

“So Hot” earns a second week at #1.

Anabel Englund - So Hot (MK & Nightlapse Remix) - Video Screen | Ultra Music

Several weeks ago, Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” reached #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

This week, it returns to the pinnacle position.

Played 385 times during the June 7-13 tracking period, “So Hot” rises one spot to #1 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 28 plays.

Up four places, Regard & Raye’s “Secrets” rises to #2. The collaboration received 373 tracking week spins (+81).

Doja Cat’s “Say So” rises one spot to #3, while Vassy & ONEDUO’s “Blink” ascends three places to #4. Robin Schulz’s “In Your Eyes (featuring Alida),” last week’s leader, slips to #5 this week.

alidaanabel englunddoja catoneduorayeregardrobin schulzso hotvassy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Enjoys 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Marshmello & Halsey, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Songs Join Top 15