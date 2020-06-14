in Music News

Bad Wolves’ “Sober” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Sober” is officially #1 at active rock radio.

Bad Wolves - Sober | YouTube Audio Art | Better Noise Music / Eleven Seven

Bad Wolves’ “Sober” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place, “Sober” seizes the throne from Godsmack’s “Unforgettable.” The Bad Wolves song received ~1,797 plays during the June 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 101.

“Unforgettable,” which received ~1,720 spins (-84), falls to #2 on this week’s chart.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” ascends one place to #3, and Grey Daze’s “Sickness” concurrently falls one spot to #4.

KoRn’s “Can You Hear Me” holds at its #5 peak on this week’s edition of the listing.

