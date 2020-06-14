Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Marshmello & Halsey, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Songs Join Top 15

As it returns to #1 at rhythmic radio, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyoncé)” enters the Top 10 at pop radio.

Up three places, the high-profile single earns #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The song received 8,883 spins during the June 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,127.

— Two other collaborations officially enter the Top 15 this week.

Played 7,638 times during the tracking period (+241), Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” ascends two spots to #14.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” concurrently rises five spots to #15. The song posted a tracking period play count of 7,294, topping last week’s mark by a format-leading 1,674.