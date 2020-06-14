Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Reach Top 20 On Pop Radio Chart

Even as his “Adore You” endures in the Top 5, Harry Styles’ follow-up single “Watermelon Sugar” continues making big gains at pop radio. The song officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” also enters this week’s Top 20.
Played 6,339 times during the tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” rises three spots to #19. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,353, which ranks as the format’s #2 airplay gain.
“X” concurrently rises three spots to #20. The Jonas Brothers-Karol G collaboration received 5,319 spins (+368).
