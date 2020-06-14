in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Reach Top 20 On Pop Radio Chart

“Watermelon Sugar” and “X” enjoy gains at pop radio.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video | Columbia

Even as his “Adore You” endures in the Top 5, Harry Styles’ follow-up single “Watermelon Sugar” continues making big gains at pop radio. The song officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” also enters this week’s Top 20.

Played 6,339 times during the tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” rises three spots to #19. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,353, which ranks as the format’s #2 airplay gain.

“X” concurrently rises three spots to #20. The Jonas Brothers-Karol G collaboration received 5,319 spins (+368).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

