Chloe x Halle’s “Do It,” “Forgive Me” Make US & Global Apple Music Charts, Earn Spots On US Spotify Listing

“Do It” and “Forgive Me” appear on “The Ungodly Hour.’

Chloe X Halle released their new album “The Ungodly Hour” Friday, June 12. The album itself found success on iTunes, reaching #1 on the all-genre sales chart (a position it still holds). Two tracks from the album, meanwhile, earn positions on the daily Apple Music and Spotify charts.

“Do It” earns #58 on the Global Apple Music chart for June 12, while “Forgive Me” earns #83. The tracks meanwhile appear at #44 and #57, respectively, on the US listing.

The songs do not appear on Friday’s Global Spotify chart, but they do make the US listing. “Do It” takes #89 thanks to its 318K American streams, and “Forgive Me” takes #164 with 239K.

