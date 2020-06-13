6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Makes Top 5 On Global & US Apple Music Streaming Charts, Top 15 On US Spotify, Top 25 On Global Spotify

To go with its monster YouTube video performance and dominant US iTunes showing, 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” posted big opening day numbers on Apple Music. It also generated solid activity on Spotify.

The song earns #3 on the Global Apple Music chart for Friday, June 12. It concurrently starts at #4 on the US chart.

Credited with 2.059 million worldwide streams, “TROLLZ” meanwhile takes #25 on the Global Spotify chart. It meanwhile grabs #15 on the US chart with 761K Friday streams in America.

“TROLLZ,” as noted, enjoyed a massive first day on YouTube, setting the record (pending official confirmation from YouTube) for most opening day views for a hip-hop video. It also rocketed to #1 on US iTunes, where it reportedly spent the day with at least a 3:1 sales advantage over any other song.