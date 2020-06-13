DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Spends 4th Week At #1 In Australia, Topic & A7S Make Top 5, Brando Scores Lone Debut

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)’ retains its standing as the #1 song in Australia.

The collaboration scores a fourth week atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles chart amid another week of big numbers.

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” concurrently rises one spot to #2, as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ticks up one spot to #3. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” last week’s runner-up, drops to #4.

Up two places, Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” makes its first Top 5 visit at #5.

— This week’s chart features only one new entry: Brando’s “Look Into My Eyes” at #41. The song is the first solo entry for Brando, who previously went to #7 as part of the Loud Luxury collaboration “Body.”