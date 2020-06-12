in Music News

Andra Day’s “Rise Up” Re-Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following TODAY Show Appearance

Andra Day’s enduring “Rise Up” makes another iTunes jump.

Andra Day - Rise Up [Inspiration Video] - Warner Records

It is not a new song, but Andra Day’s “Rise Up” continues to resonate. When the song receives any sort of showcase, it consistently responds with a gain on the US iTunes sales chart.

Friday, its sales growth came following an appearance on NBC’s TODAY Show. The song is up to #5 on the all-genre iTunes listing as of press time at 1:25PM ET.

“Rise Up” has enjoyed a big presence on the NBC program this year. Earlier this year, it scored an emotional “heroes and heartwarmers” segment. It entered the Top 5 on iTunes following that exposure as well.

Featured on the 2015 album “Cheers to the Fall,” “Rise Up” never became a major Billboard chart hit – and actually does not even have a Wikipedia page. It nonetheless boasts undeniable resonance (and recognition) – and is a frequent choice for vocal auditions and TV montages.

The frequent iTunes surges confirm that singers and music directors are right to so frequently feature the song.

— Andra Day’s “Make Your Troubles Go Away” is also rising following the remote TODAY Show appearance. It is #25 on the chart as of press time.

andra dayrise up

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Zac Brown Band’s “Man Who Loves You The Most” Claims #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Luke Bryan’s “Build Me A Daddy,” Tyla Yaweh’s “Tommy Lee” Top 10

Black Pumas, Jason Isbell, Jack Johnson & Milky Chance Performing On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”