Lady Gaga’s “911,” “Free Woman,” “Fun Tonight,” More Debut On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

In conjunction with the debut of her “Chromatica” album, Lady Gaga scores new Billboard Hot 100 entries in “Sour Candy” and “Alice.” She also retains a prominent position with “Rain On Me” and enjoys a re-entry from “Stupid Love.”

Gaga additionally scores several debuts on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

“911” leads the way with a debut at #1 on the chart. “Free Woman” directly follows at #2, ahead of “Fun Tonight” at #11 and “Enigma” at #15.

“Sine From Above (with Elton John)” (#16), “Plastic Doll” (#17), “Replay” (#21) and “Chromatica I” (#25) also debut this week.