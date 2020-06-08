Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to Gabby Barrett’s chart-topping “I Hope” enjoyed a solid impact week at country radio.
Picked up by 32 Mediabase-monitored country stations, Barrett’s “The Good Ones” ranks as the format’s most added song.
Three songs narrowly follow in a tie for second; Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole In The Bottle,” and Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” each landed at 31 stations.
Ingrid Andress’ “The Stranger,” a playlist pickup for 29 stations, takes fifth place.
This week’s other notable country radio options: Little Big Town’s “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” (6th-most), Brantley Gilbert’s “Hard Days” (7th-most), Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night” (8th-most), Dustin Lynch’s “Momma’s House” (9th-most), and HARDY’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” (10th-most).
Loading…