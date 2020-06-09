Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

To the delight of fans, Britney Spears made “Glory”-era rarity “Mood Ring” available on all digital platforms last week.

Following its first full week in the market, the song makes a splash on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

“Mood Ring” starts at #23 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

Like the main chart, it accounts for activity from sales, streams and radio activity. “Mood Ring” fared particularly well on the sales front, earning #1 on the US iTunes sales chart early in the week.