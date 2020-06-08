Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Two weeks ago, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” earned the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The add board was closed last week in support of the “Black Out Tuesday” initiative but returned this week. “Rain On Me” again takes the top spot.

The superstar collaboration won support from another 33 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

Each picked up by 24 stations, Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl,” Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” and Kygo’s “Lose Somebody (featuring OneRepublic)” tie for second.

With 23 adds each, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” (7th-most), Goo Goo Dolls’ “Fearless” (8th-most), Sam Fischer’s “This City” (9th-most), and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” (10th-most).