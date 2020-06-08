in Music News

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Rain On Me” again tops the Hot AC add board.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga - Rain On Me video screen | Interscope

Two weeks ago, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” earned the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The add board was closed last week in support of the “Black Out Tuesday” initiative but returned this week. “Rain On Me” again takes the top spot.

The superstar collaboration won support from another 33 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

Each picked up by 24 stations, Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl,” Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” and Kygo’s “Lose Somebody (featuring OneRepublic)” tie for second.

With 23 adds each, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” (7th-most), Goo Goo Dolls’ “Fearless” (8th-most), Sam Fischer’s “This City” (9th-most), and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” (10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

