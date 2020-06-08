in Music News

BLACKPINK Scores Its Highest Billboard Hot 100 Chart Entry Yet In Lady Gaga Collaboration “Sour Candy”

The song starts inside this week’s Top 40.

Lady Gaga - Chromatica audio cover | Interscope/YouTube

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” makes a predictably big splash on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song, which appears on Gaga’s new “Chromatica” album, debuts at #33 on this week’s edition of the listing. The placement counts for the song’s first full week of sales and streams (as well as radio activity, although that factor was nominal in the case of “Sour Candy”).

“Sour Candy” becomes BLACKPINK’s fourth Hot 100 hit — and its highest-charting entry yet. The group’s previous peak of #41 came courtesy of recent single “Kill This Love.”

With Billboard already confirming the debuts of “Sour Candy” and “Alice” (#84), we know Gaga has at least earned her 33rd and 34th Hot 100 entries.

blackpink

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

