ROSALIA & Travis Scott’s “TKN” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

ROSALÍA scores her first Hot 100 chart entry.

ROSALÍA has emerged as one of the most promising stars in music – and already has a Grammy to her name.

This week, she adds another achievement: her first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

The Spanish artist makes the chart with her Travi$ Scott collaboration “TKN.” Said release earns #66 on this week’s chart, which accounts for sales, streams and radio activity.

“TKN,” as noted, marks the first Hot 100 appearance for ROSALÍA. It is the 65th chart entry for Travi$ Scott, who recently hit #1 on the listing with “THE SCOTTS.”

