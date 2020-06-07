in Music News

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By Doja Cat, Noah Cyrus Reach Top 30

“If The World Was Ending,” “Like That,” and “July” rise on this week’s chart.

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending Video Screen | SME/Arista

JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” enjoys another increase on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, the collaboration grabs #25 on this week’s chart. “If The World Was Ending” received 3,164 spins during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 605.

— As “If The World Was Ending” joins the Top 25, Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” and Noah Cyrus’ “July” earn Top 30 positions.

Played 1,763 times during the tracking period (+604), “Like That” rises seven spots to #28.

“July” concurrently rises three places to #29. It received 1,534 spins (-20).

doja catgucci maneif the world was endingjp saxejulia michaelsjulylike thatnoah cyrus

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart