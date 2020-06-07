JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By Doja Cat, Noah Cyrus Reach Top 30

JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” enjoys another increase on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, the collaboration grabs #25 on this week’s chart. “If The World Was Ending” received 3,164 spins during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 605.

— As “If The World Was Ending” joins the Top 25, Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” and Noah Cyrus’ “July” earn Top 30 positions.

Played 1,763 times during the tracking period (+604), “Like That” rises seven spots to #28.

“July” concurrently rises three places to #29. It received 1,534 spins (-20).