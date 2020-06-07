Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita,” AJR’s “Bang” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey, Natalia Damini & Petey Pablo Top 50

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” and AJR’s “Bang!” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at 45, “Mamacita” enters this week’s Top 40 at #37. The “RITMO” follow-up received 1,122 spins during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 579.

“Bang” concurrently rises one place to #40. The AJR song received 872 tracking week spins (+112).

— As “Mamacita” and “Bang!” make the Top 40, Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “the other girl” and Natalia Damini’s “Pacemaker (featuring Petey Palbo)” make moves just below the chart. The two songs officially enter the Top 50 this week.

Played 392 times during the official tracking week (+167), “the other girl” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #53 last week.

“Pacemaker” meanwhile rises one place to #50 with 365 spins (+70).