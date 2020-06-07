in Music News

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“One Margarita” has been a strong seller for much of its run.

Luke Bryan - One Margarita Video Screen | Row Crop / Capitol Nashville / UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita,” which hit #1 on the US iTunes sales chart following his performance on the mid-May “American Idol” finale, is back atop the throne.

The hit country single reclaimed #1 on the all-genre chart Sunday evening, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 7:55PM ET. “One Margarita” overtook Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful,” which is now #2.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” is now #3 on the chart, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” follows at #4. Brantley Gilbert’s “Hard Days” closes the Top 5 at #5.

