Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita,” which hit #1 on the US iTunes sales chart following his performance on the mid-May “American Idol” finale, is back atop the throne.

The hit country single reclaimed #1 on the all-genre chart Sunday evening, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 7:55PM ET. “One Margarita” overtook Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful,” which is now #2.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” is now #3 on the chart, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” follows at #4. Brantley Gilbert’s “Hard Days” closes the Top 5 at #5.