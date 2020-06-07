in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Say So” Spends 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Say So” continues its impressive run at pop radio.

Doja Cat - Say So Video Screen | Kemosabe/RCA

The top three on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart mirrors that of last week’s listing, meaning that Doja Cat’s “Say So” is again #1.

The smash hit is celebrating a fifth week as pop radio’s top song. It leads this week’s chart thanks to the 18,775 spins it received during the May 31-June 6 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 378 but keeps “Say So” ahead of the pack.

The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” holds as a close #2, courtesy of its 18,726 tracking period spins (-85).

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” stays at #3, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” ticks up to #4 even as follow-up single “Watermelon Sugar” gains traction.

Down one place, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” takes #5. “Break My Heart,” her follow-up is also faring well; it bullets at #7 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

