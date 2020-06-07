in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Top 20

“Savage” and “Rain On Me” both rise on the pop radio chart.

Two powerhouse collaborations – and Billboard Hot 100 number ones – continue their gains at pop radio this week.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” enters the Top 15, while Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” hits the Top 20.

Played 7,756 times during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, “Savage” rises five spots to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,218.

“Rain On Me,” which received 5,620 spins (+2,106), jumps five places to #20.

The Lady Gaga-Ariana Grande collaboration notably ranks as the week’s #1 airplay gainer. “Savage” enjoyed the week’s second-greatest gain.

