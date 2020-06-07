in Music News

Robin Schulz & Alida’s “In Your Eyes” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“In Your Eyes” takes over the #1 spot on the US dance chart.

Robin Schulz & Alida's In Your Eyes Video | Screen | Warner Music Group

Robin Schulz’s “In Your Eyes (featuring Alida)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Up one place, “In Your Eyes” earns #1 on the strength of its 383 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 23.

Credited with 357 plays during the May 31-June 6 tracking period (-2), Anabel Englund’s enduring “So Hot” rises one spot to #2.

Jessie Reyez’s “Love In The Dark,” last week’s leader, falls to #3 this week. Doja Cat’s “Say So” ticks up one rung to #4, and 220 KID’s “Don’t Need Love (featuring GRACEY)” drops one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

