Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Reaches 3x Platinum In United States

The smash hits the 3 million unit mark in America.

Tones and I’s worldwide phenomenon “Dance Monkey” just reached a new multi-platinum tier in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the smash reached 3x platinum on June 4, 2020. The award signifies 3 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A strong sales and streaming performer, “Dance Monkey” peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also enjoyed success at US pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

The song, as noted, was a worldwide smash. It hit #1 in multiple markets and broke the record for chart reign in Tones and I’s native Australia.

