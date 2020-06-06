Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Reaches 3x Platinum In United States

Tones and I’s worldwide phenomenon “Dance Monkey” just reached a new multi-platinum tier in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the smash reached 3x platinum on June 4, 2020. The award signifies 3 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A strong sales and streaming performer, “Dance Monkey” peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also enjoyed success at US pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

The song, as noted, was a worldwide smash. It hit #1 in multiple markets and broke the record for chart reign in Tones and I’s native Australia.