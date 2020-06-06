in Music News

2020 FESTA Video For BTS’ “Airplane pt.2” Debuts At #14 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Filmed in 2018, the video received 13 million views this week.

BTS - FESTA Video for Airplane Pt.2 | Big Hit Entertainment/BTS on YouTube

As part of its 2020 FESTA anniversary celebration, BTS released a special “summer version” video for its “Airplane pt.2.” Filmed in Saipan in 2018, the video finds BTS rocking out to the track while poolside.

The video predictably found a big opening week audience on YouTube, yielding a prominent debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 13 million views during the May 29-June 4 tracking period, the video earns #14 on this week’s chart. It follows TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” (#1 overall), Anuel AA & Bad Bunny’s “Hasta Que Dios Diga” (#7 overall) and ROSALIA & Travi$ Scott’s “TKN” (#12 overall) as the week’s #4 debut.

Thanks to the FESTA video, “Airplane pt.2” notably ranked as BTS’ most-streamed track on YouTube this week.

2020 festaairplane pt 2bts

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

