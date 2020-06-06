in Music News

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart

“Sour Candy” received nearly 55 million views this week.

Lady Gaga - Chromatica audio cover | Interscope/YouTube

No song amassed more YouTube streams during the May 29-June 4 tracking period than Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy.”

YouTube credits the eagerly anticipated “Chromatica” collaboration with 54.9 million views during the tracking period. Said count earns “Sour Candy” the #1 spot on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

The Songs chart accounts for views on all official uploads, as well as select user-generated content. In this case, however, it is clear the majority of views came from the official “audio video” for the song.

As of press time, YouTube’s system does not recognize said video as eligible for its Global YouTube Music Videos Chart (specifics on the classification issue are unclear, as “audio videos” have charted before — and the “Roses” audio video appears on this week’s chart). Had it been eligible, the audio video would have appeared at or near the top of that chart.

In conjunction with the release of “Sour Candy,” BLACKPINK rockets to #12 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. Lady Gaga rises three places to #8 due to the release of “Sour Candy” and other “Chromatica” tracks.

chromatica Lady Gaga sour candy

