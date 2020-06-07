in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Hot AC Radio Chart

“Blinding Lights” stays atop the hot adult contemporary throne.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” secures a fourth week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Blinding Lights” keeps #1 thanks to the ~6,562 spins it received during the May 31-June 6 tracking period. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 40 plays but keeps “Blinding Lights” at #1.

The closest competition again comes from Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” The hit single holds at #2 courtesy of its ~6,203 tracking week spins (-21).

Post Malone’s “Circles” spends another week at #3, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” holds at #4. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” retains the #5 position on a rather stagnant chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

