The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Hot AC Radio Chart

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” secures a fourth week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
“Blinding Lights” keeps #1 thanks to the ~6,562 spins it received during the May 31-June 6 tracking period. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 40 plays but keeps “Blinding Lights” at #1.
The closest competition again comes from Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” The hit single holds at #2 courtesy of its ~6,203 tracking week spins (-21).
Post Malone’s “Circles” spends another week at #3, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” holds at #4. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” retains the #5 position on a rather stagnant chart.
