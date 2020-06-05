Zoe Wees’ Stunning “Control” Earns Top Spot On Spotify’s Pop Rising Playlist

Zoe Wees’ “Control” is not a brand new song, but it is about to reach a new – and sizable – audience.

As of June 5, the stunning pop ballad boasts the #1 spot on Spotify’s Pop Rising Playlist. The artist, meanwhile, appears on the playlist’s cover image.

Boasting a subscriber count of nearly 2 million, Pop Rising features a combination of new releases from superstars and buzzy tracks from up-and-comers.

The Pop Rising placement follows Wees’ recent selection for the Spotify RADAR program. The artist on her song also appear on several other noteworthy playlists. Beyond Spotify, the song has also been gaining traction on TikTok.

“Control” has amassed over 6 million plays – and plenty of favorable comments – since its release this past March. The song appeals to the same timeless sensibility as recent hits like Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” but it stands on its own thanks to Wees’ unique, nuanced and utterly enthralling vocal performance.