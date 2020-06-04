in TV News

Val Demings, Dr. Bernice King Appear On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Demings and King guest on Friday’s episode.

Val Demings on 6/5/20 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Screenshot | Warner Bros

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” closes its week with another timely, issue-driven episode.

In addition to a discussion from Ellen and tWitch about being better allies, the broadcast features remote appearances by Val Demings and Dr. Bernice King.

Demings, a Florida congresswoman and former police chief, discusses her recent Washington Post Op-Ed about police practices. She also talks about George Floyd’s death, solutions for ending police brutality and her view on the recent protests. The interview also touches on her status as one of the frontrunners for Democratic VP.

King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr, also offers her take on recent developments and the overall topic of racial inequality.

The episode will air Friday afternoon, but video highlights are already below:

bernice kingthe ellen degeneres showval demings

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Zoe Wees’ Stunning “Control” Earns Top Spot On Spotify’s Pop Rising Playlist