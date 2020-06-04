Val Demings, Dr. Bernice King Appear On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” closes its week with another timely, issue-driven episode.

In addition to a discussion from Ellen and tWitch about being better allies, the broadcast features remote appearances by Val Demings and Dr. Bernice King.

Demings, a Florida congresswoman and former police chief, discusses her recent Washington Post Op-Ed about police practices. She also talks about George Floyd’s death, solutions for ending police brutality and her view on the recent protests. The interview also touches on her status as one of the frontrunners for Democratic VP.

King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr, also offers her take on recent developments and the overall topic of racial inequality.

The episode will air Friday afternoon, but video highlights are already below: