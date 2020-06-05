in Music News

Travis Denning’s “After A Few” Headed For #1 On Country Radio Chart

“After A Few” will claim #1 on this week’s country radio listing.

Barring a highly unlikely last-minute shift, Travis Denning’s “After A Few” will claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

After the first five days of the May 31-June 6 tracking period, the song maintains a commanding lead on the real-time and rolling Mediabase charts. Given its sizable lead and momentum, it should have no trouble closing the week at #1.

“After A Few” will mark Denning’s first #1.

Not simply a radio chart hit, the song currently sits at #7 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and #33 on the Billboard Hot 100. Those charts account for sales and streaming in addition to airplay.

