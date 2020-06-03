in Music News, TV News

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” FINNEAS’ “Break My Heart Again” Soar Into Top 20 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “America’s Got Talent” Performances

The songs were performed by Roberta Battaglia and Thomas Day, respectively.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 2" Episode 1502 -- Pictured: Roberta Battaglia -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

In the Golden Buzzer performance on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent,” 10-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia delivered a powerful rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.” The episode also featured a compelling rendition of FINNEAS’ “Break My Heart Again” by Thomas Day.

On the heels of the episode, both songs have made significant gains on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 2:15AM ET Wednesday, “Shallow” is up to #14 on the chart. “Shallow” is a former #1 and longtime top performer, but it was outside the Top 50 prior to the performance.

“Break My Heart Again” made an even bigger positional leap, soaring from well outside the Top 100 to #18 at press time.

