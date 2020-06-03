Gunna Reaches #1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart, The 1975 Re-Enters At #2, AGUST D Debuts At #4

As his “Wunna” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, Gunna improves to #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

The artist soars eighty-three places to the pinnacle on the listing, which ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Two other acts responsible for big albums also make big splashes on the Artist 100.

The 1975, which hit #1 on the Top Album Sales chart (and #4 on the Billboard 200) with “Notes On A Conditional Form,” re-enters the Artist 100 at a peak of #2. BTS member SUGA (as AGUST D) meanwhile debuts at #4 on the Artist 100; his debut coincides with the release of the “D-2” mixtape that took #2 on Top Album Sales and #11 on the Billboard 200.

The Weeknd (#3, +2) and Drake (#5, -2) also appear in the Top 5 on this week’s Artist 100.