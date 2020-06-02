Ratings: “Killing Eve” Enjoys Slight Viewership Gain For Season 3 Finale

The third season finale of “Killing Eve” unsurprisingly enjoyed a slight week-to-week audience gain

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the episode drew a 0.11 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 0.50 million viewers on AMC. The BBC America version scored a 0.11 in the demo and 0.39 million in viewership. The simulcasts thus combined for 0.22 in the demo and 0.89 million in overall viewership.

Last week’s episode drew a 0.11 rating and 0.49 million viewers on AMC and a 0.09 rating and 0.36 million on BBC America, yielding a combined 0.20 rating and 0.85 million in overall viewership.

In comparison to last season’s finale, this year’s conclusion drew a slightly better combined demo rating (0.22 vs. 0.20) and a slightly lesser viewership mark (0.89 million vs. 0.90 million).

— The AMC iteration of Sunday’s finale led into the premiere of new miniseries “Quiz,” which drew a modest 0.04 rating and 0.24 million viewers.