Luke Combs & Eric Church’s “Does To Me” Remains #1 On Country Radio Chart

“Does To Me” spends a second week atop the country radio listing.

Luke Combs - Does To Me Audio Cover | Sony Music/Columbia Nashville | YouTube

Luke Combs’ “Does To Me (featuring Eric Church)” predictably retains the throne on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Does To Me” enjoys a second week at #1. The position is based on chart points, but “Does To Me” also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 24-30 tracking period.

It received ~8,852 spins (+9) and ~53.22 million audience impressions.

Up one place, Travis Denning’s “After A Few” grabs #2 this week. Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” slides one spot to #3, as Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” holds at #4. Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” rises one place to #5.

