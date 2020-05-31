Jessie Reyez’s “Love In The Dark” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Jessie Reyez’s “Love In The Dark” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Up one place, “Love In The Dark” takes over #1 courtesy of its ~420 tracking week spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 24 plays.

Mediabase only formally credits Reyez on its chart, but the dance format spins are almost certainly going to the well-received Dzeko remix.

Robin Schulz’s “In Your Eyes (featuring Alida),” which received ~360 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period (+14), rises three places to #2 this week.

Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” holds at #3, and 220 KID’s “Don’t Need Love (featuring GRACEY)” drops from #1 to #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently rises one place to #5.