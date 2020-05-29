Maude Apatow Scheduled For June 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

One week before “The King Of Staten Island” launches, cast member Maude Apatow will make a late-night television appearance.

Apatow is set to appear via remote video on the Friday, June 5 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” The episode will also feature a discussion with Gordon Ramsay and a performance by Jimmy Buffett.

Off this week for a brief production hiatus, “The Tonight Show” will return with new episodes starting Monday. Listings follow:

Monday, June 1: At Home Edition: Lady Gaga and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1270E

Tuesday, June 2: At Home Edition: Joel McHale, Phoebe Robinson, Nick Jonas and musical guest Charli XCX. Show 1271E

Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Rachel McAdams, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Sia. Show 1272E

Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Norton and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1273E

Friday, June 5: At Home Edition: Gordon Ramsay, Maude Apatow and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1274E