Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Returns To #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart; Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” #2 Following “Chromatica” Release

In conjunction with the album’s opening day, tracks from Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” posted big numbers on Spotify.

Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain On Me” notably returned to #1 on the Global Spotify charting, earning 6.89 million Friday streams. After debuting at #6 on Thursday, “Sour Candy (featuring BLACKPINK)” soared to #2 with 6.225 million streams on Friday.

Gaga’s next-highest-charting songs on the global listing were “Alice” (#12, 3.112 million), “Stupid Love” (#13, 2.968 million) and “911” (#17, 2,907 million).

“Chromatica” tracks also performed well in the United States, with “Rain On Me” and “Sour Candy” claiming #2 and #3 on the Friday US chart, respectively. “Alice” was #10 on the US listing, and “Free Woman” (#12) and “911” (#15) claim Top 15 positions.

— “Chromatica” also secured good representation on Friday’s Global Apple Music chart. “Rain On Me” (#2), “Sour Candy” (#3), “Alice” (#7), and “Stupid Love” (#9) all appear in the Top 10.

The album did not fare quite as well on US Apple Music, but “Rain On Me” still earned #2 on the listing.