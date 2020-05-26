Kelsea Ballerini Moving Forward With “Hole In The Bottle” As New Country Radio Single

Kelsea Ballerini and her team are moving forward with “hole in the bottle” as her next official single at country radio.

The song, which has amassed nearly 9 million global streams since launching as part of the “kelsea” album campaign, is going for immediate airplay at the format. Confirmation came via an advertisement in this week’s Country Aircheck Newsletter.

“Hole in the bottle” takes over for Ballerini’s “the other girl (featuring Halsey),” which had struggled to gain traction since impacting country radio in April.

It remains to be seen if The Orchard will still move forward with plans to promote “the other girl” as a mainstream radio single. As of press time, the pop-leaning single is set to impact hot adult contemporary on June 1 and Top 40/pop on June 2.