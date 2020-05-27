Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

Based on activity generated during its first week of release, Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” arrives on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart.

The new single starts at #17 on this week’s chart, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for sales, streams and radio activity.

“Do It” is not yet a major factor at radio, but it did post solid streaming and sales figures during its inaugural release frame.

“Do It” concurrently starts at #9 on the genre-specific Hot R&B Songs chart.