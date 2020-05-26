in Music News, TV News

Boyz II Men’s “Songland” Pick “Love Struck” Reaches #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Only “Rain On Me” is selling at a faster pace.

SONGLAND -- "Boyz II Men" Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Boyz II Men, Ester Dean, ChrisLee -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

It has not yet been able to seize the throne from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” but Boyz II Men’s “Songland” selection has charged past every other song on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 9:15PM ET Tuesday, the iconic group’s “Love Struck” is #2 on the all-genre chart. It joins a Top 5 that also includes the aforementioned “Rain On Me” (#1), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#3), Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” (#4) and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” (#5).

Contestant ChrisLee wrote “Love Struck,” which emerged as the winning song during the Monday, May 25 episode. Panelist Ester Dean took lead production duties.

“Songland” returns next week with an episode featuring Bebe Rexha.

